Loeda Reil celebrates her 80th birthday

Loeda was born on Jan. 6, 1942, to Herman and Thelma Myer in Kendrick. She has lived her entire life in Kendrick and graduated from Pacific Lutheran University.
She worked at ATK and at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center as a registration clerk when she and her husband Horst Reil were running the farm together. They were married Jan. 6, 1967, in Cameron, Idaho.
Loeda has been a lifelong seamstress and quilter with a passion for gardening, genealogy and history. Loeda is a member of Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Juliaetta-Kendrick Historical Society. Her work at the historical society included helping to create the museum in the upstairs of the Kendrick Grange Hall and co-author of several books about the Kendrick and Juliaetta area history. Loeda was also active as a 4-H leader when her daughter participated in the Potlatch Ridgeworkers 4-H club.
She has two daughters and four grandsons.
There will be a family gathering to celebrate in Lewiston when everyone can gather again.