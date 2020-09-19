Four recent University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts recipients finally have the opportunity to display their artwork after an exhibition originally scheduled for May was postponed.
“In-Between Places,” a show featuring artwork by Kaleb Bass, Theresa Rushing, Dongming Zhao and Robbie Mann, opened last week at the Prichard Art Gallery in downtown Moscow
The spring 2020 graduates’ exhibits display art in the forms of pen and ink drawings, paintings, digital video installation and more.
In his digital exhibit, “Men in Power,” Mann explores the human condition and questions the morality of powerful political leaders. The characters in Mann’s drawings and paintings — displayed digitally using a projector — are men rendered in cartoonish and grotesque forms with bright, striking colors.
Mann was inspired to create his distorted depictions of powerful men by the collections of framed photos of old, white men that often line the hallways of many U.S. government buildings. He believes there is darkness under the surface of those photos of men considered to be noble leaders.
“That’s where a lot of my work stems from — looking at the psychology and trying to create some sort of visualization of the inner personality of an individual,” he said.
Mann made the decision to remain at home in Montana and not return to participate in the exhibit in-person.
Rushing has a series of pen and ink drawings of tree branches, fallen leaves and more on display. She said she chose to draw elements in nature that are often overlooked in order to encourage people to seek out beauty in unexpected places.
“Most of these little pieces are dead foliage — or neglected or crunchy — but when you look at the detail in it, you can see how it is pretty. It is beautiful, but you have to look for it,” she said.
Thought-provoking phrases such as “loyal kindness heals deep wounds” can be found interwoven into Rushing’s intricate drawings of natural elements. She said she hopes these messages help to make her artwork a space that inspires people to have moments of reflection.
“In-between Places” will be on display at the Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., until Oct. 11. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Ellen Dennis can be reached at (208) 883-4632 or by email at briefs@dnews.com