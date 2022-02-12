Valentine’s Day is around the corner — it’s Monday, if you need a reminder — and many local businesses are ready for a busy day.
Like most years, floral shops started preparing weeks in advance to order enough flowers. Candy shops, meanwhile, have stocked shelves with valentine-themed candies and heart-covered chocolates.
As for the state of romance on the Palouse, the stresses added by the COVID-19 pandemic have made the holiday a bit more complex.
Licensed psychologist Susan Simonds, who lives in Moscow, said that many relationships over the course of the pandemic might have experienced more strain because of a variety of factors, but there is a silver lining to be found.
Simonds said many couples have had more time to spend together and do things as a couple or a family they might not have been able to do before the pandemic because of in-person work or school schedules. Telehealth has also taken off, allowing couples, should they be having issues, to get therapy more conveniently.
On average, Simonds said it may take couples six to seven years before seeking out some kind of couples counseling. Simonds said the pandemic has increased everyone’s stress levels, which for many couples has led to more relationship conflicts.
“When our brain is under stress we have less bandwidth to deal with any other kinds of stress,” Simonds said.
While spending more time working from home can be a positive for a relationship, being around your partner 24/7 can also become cause for conflict. Simonds said taking time for yourself and practicing mindfulness can help alleviate some of that stress.
There are resources on the Palouse for couples who are looking for relationship help, Simonds said. While Simonds closed her counseling practice at the beginning of the month, she recommends using the free app, Mindfulness Coach, from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to learn ways to reduce stress and improve emotional wellbeing.
For couples who might want more help, Simonds recommends the online “Hold Me Tight” workshop by Sue Johnson. This program focuses on improving a relationship and better conflict resolution.
Come Monday, many will celebrate with flowers, chocolates or perhaps a romantic dinner.
While some florists experienced some supply chain issues at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, most now feel ready for the Valentine’s Day rush.
The Horticulture Club at Washington State University, a group open to any student interested in learning about flowers, extended its annual Valentine’s Spring Bulb Sale from one day to four days this year to accommodate appointments and spread out the crush of visitors.
Appointments remain available for today at bit.ly/3uKitXp. Club President Cora Borgens said while the club had some problems getting seeds and supplies for this week’s sale and others this spring, it is ready for the season and the money they make will go back into the club scholarships.
In downtown Pullman, Neill’s Flowers and Gifts owner Chris Chandler said his business hasn’t had many problems getting their flowers but did have some issues with getting some vases. This was an easy fix, Chandler said, and meant changing some vase options.
Chandler said he has not seen much of a dropoff in Valentine’s Day business because of the pandemic, and that deliveries will continue this year as always.
“As long as we have flowers, we’ll make deliveries,” Chandler said.
Pam Dabolt, owner of the Palouse Candy Company in Pullman, said her Valentine’s Day rush starts about three days before the holiday but can vary year to year.
She said the store, at 105 N. Grand Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, will be open from 12-4 p.m. Sunday and Monday for last-minute shoppers.
Roxanne Bohman, owner of Flowers! Roxanne in Moscow, said she, like many florists, has seen some flower shortages and wholesale prices rise, but that she still has plenty of flowers. Bohman’s shop offers bouquets only and she doesn’t carry other gifts in her shop. She will be open through the weekend for any last-minute shoppers.
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in Moscow will continue its Valentine’s Day tradition of making heart-shaped pizzas. The pepperoni-topped pies are shaped into a heart and sold only on the holiday.
Papa Murphy’s owner Mitch Berg said he expects the store to sell more than 200 of the specialty pizzas Monday, which may sound like a lot, but would be far less than two years ago when the holiday fell on a Friday. That year, they sold more than 400 just before the pandemic hit full force.
Berg said pizza in itself may not inspire romance, but the heart-shaped offering has found a home for this holiday, especially combined with cookie dough.
“It may not be for young people in love,” Berg said. “It’s more about celebrating family.”
