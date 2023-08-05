Wood art has taken over the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn facility in Uniontown in preparation for The Great Northwest Wood Show & Sale. The show features 25 artists from the Palouse and beyond who have created wall art, furniture, turned bowls and more — all made of wood.

The show’s opening reception at the Barn is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Several artists will be available to meet with visitors. The show first opened in 2009 and was scheduled every other year for about a decade. In 2020, it became a yearly exhibit. This year, a People’s Choice award will be given to an emerging artist and an established artist.

Moscow artist Kristin LeVier has been a regular at the exhibit. She said woodworking became a hobby 30 years ago when she was in college because she didn’t have enough money for furniture and would build her own. She pivoted from furniture after graduate school and subsequent work in a research lab.

