Wood art has taken over the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn facility in Uniontown in preparation for The Great Northwest Wood Show & Sale. The show features 25 artists from the Palouse and beyond who have created wall art, furniture, turned bowls and more — all made of wood.
The show’s opening reception at the Barn is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Several artists will be available to meet with visitors. The show first opened in 2009 and was scheduled every other year for about a decade. In 2020, it became a yearly exhibit. This year, a People’s Choice award will be given to an emerging artist and an established artist.
Moscow artist Kristin LeVier has been a regular at the exhibit. She said woodworking became a hobby 30 years ago when she was in college because she didn’t have enough money for furniture and would build her own. She pivoted from furniture after graduate school and subsequent work in a research lab.
“(Woodworking in college) was very physical and I got to use my other senses,” LeVier said. “It was very helpful for my overall wellbeing.”
LeVier moved to Moscow 18 years ago and now lives there with her family. With the move came the decision to change careers, from research to art.
“I did a big, big career switch — from lab work to trying to make a career in art,” LeVier said.
Now, she teaches wood sculpting classes and shows her art at exhibits across the country.
For the Uniontown event, LeVier created “love spoons.” These spoons are wall hangings and are inspired by the tradition in Wales and other countries of giving newlyweds spoons.
Steve Curry is a newcomer to the world of woodworked art, having started carving bowls and spinning tops about a year ago. It was at the urging of a friend he entered some of his work into the Uniontown exhibit.
“I just go and make sawdust and see if something comes out,” Curry said.
Curry retired from a roughly 40-year career in carpentry in 2020 and started looking for something creative to do during retirement. It didn’t take him long to find he enjoyed woodcarving. His works include a “live edge” piece. Curry said it has some bark left on the wood instead of being entirely smooth. He said he doesn’t consider himself an artist, he just likes making things.
The Great Northwest Wood Show & Sale will be on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 24 at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown.