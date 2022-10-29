As we struggle to navigate this increasingly complex world, I find that trying to keep things simple is solid advice. Pesto simple. Planting fall bulbs simple. The simplicity of finding a few positive things that go well together, and letting them work their magic without too much extra input from us.
When I first agreed to become a library trustee some years ago, I thought “this should be simple.” I mean, who doesn’t love libraries? After the intensity of my middle school teaching day job, I imagined that a few hours a month in the service of the book would be a soothing balm. But in the last few years, the American Library Association’s most-banned books list — that I always briefly teach in my history class — has come nearer to home. And the pandemic brought us into some nasty clashes between mask-wearing safety recommendations and our current “my belief trumps your knowledge” culture. So, to accentuate the simple, here are a few words for action.
If you love your library, use it. As local supporters and national civil rights groups look aghast at the well-orchestrated attacks on libraries and their diversified offerings, we need to remember that the answer to “What can we do?!” is pretty simple: go check out a book. We count our success as a library district largely through circulation numbers and all of the folks who access our myriad services, so if you want to support the service of words and ideas, let your library card do the talking. Occupy the space. When I was a child, libraries were my recreation room, my safe place away from school bullies, and a social space to interact with adults when there were none at home. I lived in libraries. And when I had my own boys, both avid readers, we made several trips a week to our Potlatch library, if only to keep our bookshelves at home from caving under the weight of purchased books. Now I’m there less often, and I have to remind myself that the library needs me to show up. So I go. You should, too. We who love libraries need to vote with our feet.