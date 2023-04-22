Bane (n.) — a cause of great distress or annoyance; something, typically poison, that causes death.
Well, my bane isn’t going to kill me but it sure is distressful. I’ve tried, sometimes desperately, to vanquish it.
I have downsized a lot in our house and studio. As for pure volume, I have plowed through many cubic yards of stuff. Just in the last couple years, I’ve purged several dozen big plastic tubs and bankers’ boxes worth. Nothing to sniff at if one is trying to downsize without moving or dying.
Fortunately, no matter how reluctant or delayed my start, I find an industrious day or two spent hoeing out a storeroom or pole barn to be generally quite satisfying.
Back inside the house, our books were hard. Reverently collected over the years, they lined a few walls and bookcases, filled hard-to-reach nooks and waited in hopeful stacks on tables and countertops. Books can also be stacked along hallways, and up and down staircases. Boxed, stacks can be even higher. We didn’t go quite that far. But I say, if living in a maze of books sparks joy for you, then by all means keep it up. If any housemates don’t appreciate them all, then you have serious negotiating power, should you choose to relinquish any.
If any collection grows too large to spark joy, no problem. Although the protocols are slightly different if you have to sell or move, normally someone else deals with your stuff when you’re gone. They may have skyrocketing frustration, but often, less trouble. And you won’t be around to witness it.
Back to books. Some may warrant rereading (uh huh, sure …) or they might have great monetary value someday. The operative words being “may,” “might,” and “someday.”
My husband and I have finally conquered our books, or at least pared them down to a comfortable level. I go through a section now and again, pull out and pile anything I don’t see keeping, he looks through it, and puts back anything he still wants. Likewise, on his part. All in all, it’s balanced out. We never attempt to do this together.
My oldest friend has a set of Latin grammar books she used while homeschooling her children. She has grandchildren now, but even after house moving, she’s carted the set along. “I’m just positive some other family will want them,” she insists. (The libraries have declined.)
But those books still give her a great deal of pleasure. And me too, because every time I visit, I tease her mercilessly, we argue, and then we laugh till our sides split. I’d be disappointed if she got rid of them now.
Over time we have given away loads of books. We’ve taken boxes to the library, used bookstore or recycling center. Others have gone to a business in town that slices the bindings off and repurposes them into blank books or tablets.
Our vinyl records? We never got around to purging them, and good thing. Because they have reclaimed much value. Only a few years ago they were worthless, but in a certain niche, analog is now cool. We could sell them and cash in. The operative word being “could.”
I’ve been avoiding it, but now I must tell you my bane: magazines and newsletters.
No sparks of joy there. I’m an efficient stockpiler too, so issues are usually organized chronologically, by publication, volume number, year, month, (even week) with the most recent issues on top. I have several magazines related to my work, with such historical value that I keep them in magazine files on shelves. The operative concept is “history.”
I subscribe to only a few magazines, and my husband, a voracious reader, now gets news and peruses several magazines online. (I do miss Rolling Stone in the bathroom — some great writing therein.) But most of the magazines arrive as membership perks from organizations whose missions we support. They’re usually chock full of gorgeous photos and interesting articles about things, animals, people and places I otherwise have little knowledge of. Whenever I open a new issue, I find something fascinating. When I open an old issue (thinking maybe it’s time to get rid of it) it’s the same: something intriguing I still want to read.
I’ve tried coaching myself, “Just read one article per issue, then recycle it.” Better one article than none. One of my favorite magazines always has a thought-provoking essay inside the back page. I’ve tried tearing out just those, and leaving a small crisscrossed stack beside the bed, to read one or two of each night. But the small stack has turned into a few bulldog clips worth.
No, this is very hard for me. The library has bins for giveaways, which seem to do a fair business. But the jail can’t take magazines anymore. Nor do most doctors’ offices want any. I’m not sure about schools, so I need to check that out.
But right now, today, I am announcing to the world that every one of my magazines, except for the most recent (singular!) issue is going away. Not just out to the car; I mean really going away.
Actually, I’m not sure I can do it, but I’ve given myself time to plan my route, sort, deliver or recycle. I shall report back in my next column.
Leffingwell continues her quest to downsize without moving or dying. You can reach her at jleffingwell4@gmail.com.