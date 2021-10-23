Making a hidden collection of stone tools accessible

Did you know that one of the world’s preeminent experimental stone tool collections, the Donald E. Crabtree Lithic Technology Collection, calls the University of Idaho’s Alfred W. Bowers Laboratory of Anthropology home? I sure didn’t, but with the support of a recent grant, the Bowers Lab and UI Library will ensure that everyone, everywhere has online access to this interesting collection.
The Crabtree collection is a unique representation of Crabtree’s global impact and his work creating and researching lithic/stone tools.
Born in 1912 in Heyburn, Crabtree was a lifelong Idahoan who from the age of 8 until his death at 68 helped increase society’s understanding of lithic tools and the process of flintknapping, our species’ earliest identifiable human technology. Flintknapping is a time-intensive and detail-oriented process where a flintknapper carefully strikes a stone with a tool or another stone to remove pieces and shape the stone into the design of their choice.
In his 20s, Crabtree was already recognized as a master stone worker and flintknapper, but it wasn’t until the 1960s that his work became a staple of the academic community. In 1979, Crabtree’s lifelong contribution to the field of archaeology was recognized with an honorary doctorate from the UI and upon his death in 1980, Crabtree bequeathed his entire collection to the UI, where it is managed by the Bowers Lab.
This collection not only includes the documents and photos that help us understand Crabtree’s work. It also includes more than 8,000 lithic tools created by Crabtree’s own hands. These tools are mostly made of obsidian, sometimes called volcanic glass, and range from less than 1 inch long to more than 2 feet long. One difficulty with these tools is that obsidian can be incredibly fragile, so it has been almost impossible for the public to view this collection. But don’t worry, Jylisa Doney, Leah Evans-Janke, and Marco Seiferle-Valencia as well as our colleagues at the Bowers Lab and UI Library are on the case.
With the grant support provided by the Council on Library and Information Resources, we have undertaken a digitization project that will make 2D images of Crabtree’s lithic tools as well as Crabtree’s documents and photos available to view and download on a publicly accessible website. We will also take on the unique and exciting challenge of creating 3D models of 100 exemplary tools in Crabtree’s collection. We will use a process called photogrammetry to create these 3D models, which involves taking numerous, overlapping photographs of an item and combining them to create a 3D model. Once these models are created, website visitors will be able to get a 360-degree view of these tools as well as download the 3D files and create their own models using a 3D printer, like those that are available at the UI Library’s Making, Innovating, and Learning Laboratory. This website will also include K-12 educational materials that parents and teachers can use as in-class or at-home activities.
By increasing the public’s access to these items, we will also create new opportunities for website visitors to understand flintknapping as both cultural knowledge and an active practice of local, national, and international Indigenous communities. There is no question that Crabtree was a flintknapping prodigy, but it is also very important to acknowledge that he originally learned flintknapping from Native people across the state of Idaho and eventually from Native people around the United States and the world.
During this project, we will create and share resources on various topics that highlight this Indigenous knowledge and expertise, such as discussions of current and historical practices of flintknapping, particularly for tribes in the greater Inland Northwest, and discussions of the contemporary and historical problems of looting and flintknapping on existing archaeological sites.
To learn more about this project and to see our updates, please visit the Alfred W. Bowers Laboratory of Anthropology’s Facebook page.
This project is supported by a Digitizing Hidden Collections grant from the Council on Library and Information Resources. The grant program is made possible by funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Doney is the social sciences librarian at the University of Idaho.