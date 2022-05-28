Managing your pet on the water

Taking a pet on a boat that won’t be touching land for hours increases an owner’s responsibilities.
A simple sentence like that above might make some people think of seagoing vessels, not those we use on inland waterways. Well, the former is certainly true, but even on inland waters — depending on what the activities are — animals may not get to go potty for hours while folks waterski or fish. And going potty is not the only thing they need.
First off, not all dogs or cats are enthusiastic about being out on the water like you are. The easiest way to find out is to start slowly, not on an overnighter during a long weekend.
Some animals hate being bathed for example. That’s a good indicator they may not enjoy being pushed off a dock to entertain the family.
I formerly had a Boston terrier named Buster who had only been bathed a few times and never seen open water. If you held him over a bathtub full of water, he immediately started the swimming motions without ever touching the water. He didn’t care for it much.
The Boston I grew up with, Poochie, loved the water and would chase thrown sticks all day in lakes or rivers.
Try just putting your pet aboard a boat while it is docked. There are many dogs and cats (yes, folks boat with their cats) who do not like the rocking motion of the craft and want off. If they show any distress, take them off. One can try the same thing several times and especially if you provide high-value treats and many will eventually get comfortable on a boat, even those that are underway.
If they take to the water and you will have them aboard often, get them a life jacket. They are sold in marine supply stores or online for both cats and dogs. While cats are strong swimmers in most cases, they fatigue easily so a feline personal flotation device, or PFD, is still best.
Having been on many vessels and seen many pets aboard, I have never seen one wearing a PFD. In most cases, I’ve not seen people wearing them, either. That however is not a good reason not to use them. I have the inflatable suspender style PFD that is so comfortable, I forget I have it on. I even carry it in my truck with all my other emergency gear.
While dogs can swim well and strongly, they can fatigue easily. The average current speed in the Snake River is about seven knots. Swimming against that current multiple times because it makes an owner happy may be life-threatening for a dog.
Unfortunately, I have been with an owner when they had a dog go under and not resurface. We were duck hunting in very cold weather and ironically, we left the boat on the trailer because we saw too much ice coming down the river. So, we decided to put decoys out in a little cove. The eddy, where the main current contacts the slow swirl of slower water like in this cove, was maybe 20 yards away.
We agreed to only shoot waterfowl that were close to the bank. The owner dropped one duck a little far out and it was only wounded. He paddled out to the eddy and caught the current to go downstream.
His big red Labrador retriever was out in a flash. He was in trouble soon after and abandoned the duck but he was in the current.
He tried. We could do nothing. It was horrible when we climbed a bluff in our waders and saw him go under.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.