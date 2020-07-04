Mike and Sue Delles — 50th anniversary

Mike and Sue Delles celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 25.
The two dated while attending Moscow High School and were married three years later, in 1970, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Both graduated from the University of Idaho. Sue received her degree in accounting in 1972 and Mike received his degree in civil engineering in 1973.
The couple lived in several cities before settling in the Seattle area in 1978 until their children graduated from the University of Washington. They returned to Idaho in 1995 and relocated to Hayden in 2013 where they are active in their community and church. They have three children and eight grandchildren.
The couple enjoys traveling by motorhome in Arizona and Texas. To date, they have traveled throughout all 50 states and 29 foreign countries. For their 50th anniversary, they traveled throughout eight European countries for two months last fall and celebrated with their family last recently in their Hayden home.