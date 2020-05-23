Residents of the Palouse snapped photos of cold-weather funnel clouds that formed out of storm clouds Monday near Pullman. Trained weather-spotters reported seeing two funnel clouds, while other residents reported seeing four or more of them. The National Weather Service has confirmed there were five funnels, none of which appeared to touch the ground.
Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet, from the National Weather Service in Spokane, said funnel clouds are a relatively common sight this time of year, and that she didn’t believe there was any reason to be concerned about them.