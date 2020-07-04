Moscow Central Lions Club has provided six higher education scholarships to graduating seniors from Moscow High School.
Sarah Greenwalt, Nicole Johnson, Sophia Mangini, Bennet Marsh, Luke McGreevy and Claire Qualls will each receive a $1,000 scholarship toward attending the University of Idaho for the 2020-21 academic year.
According to the club news release, each of the recipients has demonstrated outstanding academic credentials, community service, extracurricular involvement and leadership potential.