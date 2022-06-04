St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will observe the feast of Pentecost with special music at its 9:30 a.m. service Sunday. The church is at 111 S. Jefferson in Moscow. Melissa Parkhurst, music director for the service, has chosen music from a spectrum of roots and include African-American spirituals, blues and contemporary gospel.
The feast of Pentecost occurs on the last day of the Easter season, and many wear red to match the red decorations of the church. Rev. Holladay Sanderson, former interim vicar of St. Mark’s, will preside at the celebration. A potluck lunch will follow the service.
All are welcome, and masks are required and social distancing will be observed during the service.
More information is available from the church office at (208) 882-2022 or online at stmarkschurchmoscow.org.