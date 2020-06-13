Daniel Ryan, of Moscow, is one of 38 graduates this spring from the Idaho WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho) Medical Education Program. The new physicians achieved their degrees through the 48-year partnership between the University of Washington School of Medicine and the University of Idaho.
Because of COVID-19, a virtual graduation ceremony marked their accomplishment and transition from students to physicians, and UI plans an in-person graduation event Aug. 1 in Moscow.
“Despite the many unknowns and overall disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, our students showed tremendous resiliency, and we’re so proud of all their accomplishments,” said Dr. Mary Barinaga, assistant dean of Idaho WWAMI and an alumna of the program.
Ryan graduated under the specialty of internal medicine.