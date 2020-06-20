The Good Samaritan Society-Moscow has awarded scholarships to two high school seniors.
Molly Hanson was awarded the Good Samaritan Society-Moscow high school scholarship. She will be attending Whitworth University this fall to pursue a degree in nursing. She was chosen by a committee for the scholarship based on strong academic performance, extracurricular activities and her written essay submission.
Lauren Morgan was selected to receive scholarship money provided through additional financial donations from scholarship committee members. Lauren will attend Lewis-Clark State College in the fall to pursue a degree as a dental hygienist.
The Good Samaritan Society-Moscow’s scholarships are awarded to seniors who have received college acceptance and plan to pursue a career in health care, with priority given to those entering nursing school.
For more information about this scholarship, please contact Tammie Poe, director of sales and marketing at Good Samaritan Society of Moscow at (208) 882-6560; or by email at tpoe1@good-sam.com.