Moscow’s Tom Trail to celebrate 85th

Tom Trail, who turns 85 Wednesday, is a graduate of the University of Idaho, class of 1958 in animal science. He represented Idaho 4-H club members in Nepal as an International Farm Youth Exchange delegate and was the 53rd American to enter Nepal. There was no U.S. embassy at that time.
He received a fellowship at National 4-H Center in Washington, D.C., and earned a master’s degree from the University of Maryland. He and his wife, Jo Ann, were awarded a Carnegie Fellowship at Montana State University to prepare young technicians to work overseas. He was in charge of Heifer Project agricultural volunteers in Ecuador for two years, then worked in Chile for three years and in Colombia for two years.
Trail was a faculty member at WSU in the College of Agriculture and completed many overseas assignments. He served Latah County for 16 years in the Idaho House of Representatives and last December, completed six years as the volunteer state president of the AARP.
Trail will share his birthday with his son, Mark, and his sister, Susan, who was born on his sixth birthday. His mother had to leave little Tommy’s party to go to Gritman Hospital, where Susan was delivered.