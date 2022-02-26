There was an underlying consistency in my client’s years of collecting arts and crafts supplies, but she and I both agreed from the start that there were two overarching problems:
1. There was clearly too much stuff, including some supplies she no longer had any interest in.
2. The craft room was also theoretically a guest room, though for some time, nary a guest could’ve found bed space.
My client had already negotiated a solution to the second problem, which was to convert her husband’s man-cave-study-den into the guest room. This was almost a no-brainer, since the cave had become host to the crafting overflow by then anyway, thus the husband preferred to spend time in his well-organized, brightly lit shop. So it was only a matter of relocating a few things, including a futon, and moving the bed in.
The second problem I certainly identified with: “Lord, where to start?”
“What is your goal?” I asked. Admittedly, she knew she had accumulated far too much stuff. I then asked her whether she wanted to “curate” things, do a display upgrade, and then simply enjoy seeing her collection of supplies? There’s nothing sinful about that. Some people devote a room to their lunchbox or paperweight collection, or whole basements to model train sets, or an airplane hangar to their private plane collection. Just having and seeing one’s collection can be enjoyment enough.
But as I expected (kindred soul that I am) as exciting as it was for her to purchase and gather supplies, the desire to actually use some of them was even greater. So we set out to make that happen.
On Day 1, her husband, his truck and I went to borrow four 6-foot lunchroom tables. They weren’t currently in use at a nonprofit I was helping, so I’d arranged a few days’ loan. We brought in two, set them up in their living room, and all hands on deck helped transfer the stacks and piles from the bed onto the tables. An armchair that served no purpose other than to hold additional stacks and boxes was also moved out, as it also blocked the path through the house and into the former man cave.
We then took the bedding off the bed, jostled the queen-sized mattress onto the husband’s dolly, and rolled it out into the hallway. We lifted the box springs off, took apart the bed frame, moved and reassembled it, and managed to heft the rest of the bed back together in it’s new digs.
Back to the craft room. I took up rugs, swept and set up the other two tables. Dusting things as I went, I began lifting all the boxes and cartons up off the floor. My client began to investigate things in the living room.
Soon after, we settled into a routine. She sat down in a comfy chair, and one by one we’d set a drawer or box in front of her. She’d take whatever time necessary to separate things into the classic categories: keep, give away, recycle, trash and “to deal with later” — my additional and entirely acceptable category, if not abused.
It’s not easy making all the decisions. If asked, I’d lend an ear or give an opinion, but as I assure any living clients, “I’m not getting rid of any of your stuff. It’s your job to decide what stays or goes.” My job is to help consolidate, spread out, encourage, cajole, and inspire with cautionary tales. In other words, I facilitate to make the deciding easier. I can help sort and decide too, but only if requested, and as directed.
I consolidate and corral, keep the conveyor belt of items flowing (not too fast; not too slow) and I can also haul donations boxes to car trunks, reempty trash and recycling bins and hunt down containers (usually temporary) for the “saved.”
Speaking of containers, I have strong opinions there: More pretty storage containers or colorful rolling carts do not a more functional space make.
As we neared the end of our first session, we’d made a fair bit of progress, but the place looked like a new kind of wreck. I left her with a few directions: “As you wish, continue to sort, bin by bin or container by container. Or not. It’s OK to just leave it, too.”
I also felt the need to caution her, “Do not pack away or store anything yet. We still haven’t seen all of what’s here.”
And I recited a few affirmations: “Be patient.” “It takes a mess to fix a mess.” And, “It took some years to pile up; it won’t go away in an afternoon.”
We were both a little fried at the end of our first session, so frankly, I didn’t know what to expect when I came back two days later.
But I was surprised. My client had continued onward, processing several additional trays and containers, and was now firmly settled into her Decider role in the living room. As we carried on, I schlepped, grouped and corralled, and enjoyed hearing some good stories about amazing found objects. For example, her journal from a trip to Europe in her youth.
In the craft room, the lack of boxes etc. all around the edges, and all the newly freed-up floor space, were quite impressive. Major progress was also evidenced by the many empty plastic tubs and stylish boxes no longer needed.
See? No purchases necessary for my newly organized client. Except upon final analysis of ergonomics and floor plan, she bought a lunchroom table of her own, new wall brackets and shelving for the husband to put up in a corner, and one additional chest of drawers.
All in all, I spent three afternoons and about 10 hours with her.
She’s not completely done editing and organizing. What creative person ever is? But she knows what she still wants to accomplish and how to break things down into manageable chunks.
And in the meantime, she can get into her craft room, make a creative mess now, and use stuff!
Leffingwell continues her quest to downsize without moving, dying, or sweating the small stuff.