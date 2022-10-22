Join us this November to celebrate Everybody Reads and Native American Heritage Month as we invite author Beth Piatote to discuss her book, “The Beadworkers,” at several locations across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley November 1-4. “The Beadworkers” is a short story collection set in Native Idaho and the Northwest.

We will be hosting Piatote for a luncheon to meet the author at The Center at Colfax Library at noon on Nov. 1. Those attending will hear a reading from Piatote and engage in a community conversation with the author during the question-and-answer portion of the event.

Residents can order an optional catered lunch to be delivered from Serfes Foods at www.whitcolib.org/er2022lunch/ or by calling (509) 397-4366 by Tuesday. You can choose between a fall turkey sandwich with cranberry-sage cream cheese or a vegetarian harvest bowl with roasted butternut squash, feta, pumpkin seeds, and more autumn goodness. Both meals come with an apple-spice cake for dessert. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own lunch or simply come to listen.

