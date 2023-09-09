In the fall of 1915, two new buildings were opened up on the Washington State University campus, and several departments and offices were moved to new locations. In the shuffle, extra space was opened up in Bryan Hall, and there was room to open a small printing office in the basement.

Run by Thomas J. O’Day, this printing office had a hand press and a small amount of assorted type. Until this time, the printing needs of the institution were met by outside contractors, often the Pullman Herald print shop. This internal printery quickly gained popularity on campus and grew. It soon needed more than one small room in the basement of Bryan Hall, so it took over another room in the Bryan Hall tower. The press remained in the basement, and the room in the tower became the composing room. This is where individual letters of metal type were selected, placed in order, and formatted into pages. This type was then carried down more than 100 stairs from the tower to the basement, where it could be printed on the press. Once the project had been printed, the type was carried back up all those stairs to be redistributed into the cases where it belonged so it could be used again.

The printing office began offering a vocational course in printing through the elementary sciences department in 1917. This would allow those interested in working for a print shop to gain the necessary skills without pursuing a full college degree. In addition to practical experience in the print shop, students were also taught proofreading, English composition, and design by Mr. O’Day. Before running the print shop for WSU, Mr. O’Day had worked for newspapers in Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma, and he was the founder of the Malden Register in northwestern Whitman County.

