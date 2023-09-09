In the fall of 1915, two new buildings were opened up on the Washington State University campus, and several departments and offices were moved to new locations. In the shuffle, extra space was opened up in Bryan Hall, and there was room to open a small printing office in the basement.
Run by Thomas J. O’Day, this printing office had a hand press and a small amount of assorted type. Until this time, the printing needs of the institution were met by outside contractors, often the Pullman Herald print shop. This internal printery quickly gained popularity on campus and grew. It soon needed more than one small room in the basement of Bryan Hall, so it took over another room in the Bryan Hall tower. The press remained in the basement, and the room in the tower became the composing room. This is where individual letters of metal type were selected, placed in order, and formatted into pages. This type was then carried down more than 100 stairs from the tower to the basement, where it could be printed on the press. Once the project had been printed, the type was carried back up all those stairs to be redistributed into the cases where it belonged so it could be used again.
The printing office began offering a vocational course in printing through the elementary sciences department in 1917. This would allow those interested in working for a print shop to gain the necessary skills without pursuing a full college degree. In addition to practical experience in the print shop, students were also taught proofreading, English composition, and design by Mr. O’Day. Before running the print shop for WSU, Mr. O’Day had worked for newspapers in Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma, and he was the founder of the Malden Register in northwestern Whitman County.
In 1918, a larger job press was acquired. A job press was intended for small to medium runs of things that could be printed on smaller sheets of paper. It could handle pamphlets, personal letterhead, advertisements for campus events, or even small books, but not things like newspapers or widely-published books. This new press meant that the print shop could handle even more of the printing for the campus. When the college purchased some of the equipment being sold by the Pullman Tribune when they closed their doors in 1919, the dual spaces in Bryan Hall were officially outgrown. The print shop moved to the basement of College Hall, where it remained for many decades.
With the success of the vocational printing course and the growth of the printing office, the journalism department began collaborating with Mr. O’Day. In an era when running a newspaper meant also running a print shop, practical printing skills were necessary for those looking for jobs in the field. A country newspaper course was offered at the beginning of 1923, and it included mechanical sessions in the print shop. This course was a success, and the print shop became involved in several courses in journalism, teaching students ad-setting, newspaper layout design, and typesetting, among other things. In the fall of 1923, the college spent $6,000 on a new Babcock Optimus Universally Equipped Cylinder Press. This greatly increased the capacity of the print shop, and it was finally able to take over the printing needs of all departments. In only eight years, the print shop had gone from being a small, one-room operation to printing thousands of pamphlets and bulletins published by the college and distributed throughout the state.
Rash is the conservator in the Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections at WSU. She enjoys working with the small letterpress held by MASC.