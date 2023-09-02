Townsfolk gather on Labor Day, 1907, to watch a firefighter horsecart race. The photo, with location not identified, is part of the Barnard-Stockbridge photograph collection held by the University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives.
University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives
State police cars lined up at Headquarters, Idaho, during a logging labor strike in the 1920s. The photo is from the A.B. Curtis photograph collection held by the University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives.
University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives.
A group photo taken circa 1910 at the Potlatch Lumber Company mill in Potlatch. The image is part of the Lee Gale "Logging and Timber" scrapbooks at the Potlatch Historical Society.
Potlatch Historical Society Collection
Townsfolk gather on Labor Day, 1907, to watch a firefighter horsecart race. The photo, with location not identified, is part of the Barnard-Stockbridge photograph collection held by the University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives.
University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives
State police cars lined up at Headquarters, Idaho, during a logging labor strike in the 1920s. The photo is from the A.B. Curtis photograph collection held by the University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives.
University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives.
As folks prepare for the final long weekend of summer, it is a good time to reflect on why the first Monday of September is reserved for celebration and relaxation. Congress officially recognized Labor Day as a federal holiday in 1894, but municipalities and states had been organizing similar days of recognition more than a decade prior. A combination of factors came together in 1894 to persuade then-President Grover Cleveland the time was right for such legislation.
The latter decades of the 19th century were a time of rapid industrialization in the United States. Laborers found themselves working long hours in harsh conditions for wages that did not reflect soaring company profits. Regional and national labor unions grew throughout the 1880s and 1890s.
Some of their goals, like the eight-hour work day and an end to child labor, forever changed the landscape of American industry. Other efforts, like the prohibition of contract work for certain foreign laborers, reflected the racial prejudices that have long been intertwined with class.
The Panic of 1893 made economic conditions worse for working class Americans and ultimately led to the Pullman Strike of 1894. The strike and subsequent boycott shut down nearly all railroad transport of freight and passengers west of Michigan for weeks. It was a powerful demonstration of labor’s ability to effect change. President Cleveland’s recognition of Labor Day was meant to appease union workers ahead of that fall’s election, though he did not win a third term as he intended.
The Pullman Strike of 1894 was named for the company town in Illinois where many laborers associated with the railway industry lived and worked. Our region’s Pullman was named for the same titan of industry, though the connection does not go much deeper than that. There were, however, major efforts on and around the Palouse to organize labor. The Industrial Workers of the World, known also by the acronym IWW or the moniker Wobblies, was particularly active in the forests that fed sawmills at Potlatch and beyond. Work in the lumber camps was difficult and dangerous, two conditions that made men eager to think about a new relationship with the “employing class.”
In a 1976 oral history interview with the Latah County Historical Society, former lumberjack Albert Justice was asked about his experiences with the IWW.
“When I first went into the woods? Well, I’ll tell you, actually, the conditions were terrible,” Justice said.
He went on to describe cold bunkhouses, perpetually wet clothing, mattresses made of used straw from the horse stables and many more indignities. For those reasons, Justice believed that the camps of north Idaho were ripe for unionization.
“The conditions in the camps brought about the strike of 1917 [with] the IWWs,” he said. “I think they were fully justified in almost whatever they did. I don’t believe in destroying property, burning timber, anything like that, but I think the Wobblies were fully justified to go on strike because [of] the conditions.”
The logging camps and mines of north Idaho were fruitful places for recruitment to the IWWs revolutionary vision of organizing all the world’s workers into a single class, taking control of the means of production, and abolishing the wage system entirely. More controlled spaces, like Potlatch Lumber’s company town, were proactive to head off the infiltration of radical union support. They were helped in their efforts by the federal government, which was compelled to bring about a speedy end to the 1917 delays in production caused by IWW-led strikes. A war was on, after all, and lumber was needed for aircraft production among other things.
Thus the Loyal Legion of Loggers and Lumbermen, or Four L, was born as a company-approved union. The group did bring forward some reforms for men working in the timber industry in the Pacific Northwest, including an eight-hour work day. Forty years on, however, former Potlatch mill employee Mike Stefanos recalled it was no secret who Four L was looking out for. During a Four L union meeting called to discuss a wage increase, Stefanos recalled that the general manager was given the floor and proceeded to tell the assembled group “you fellas got enough money.”
The Latah County Oral History Collection contains nearly 30 interviews that mention unions. The history of labor is intertwined with the history of north Idaho and indeed the history of America. Monday’s holiday is a time to remember what laborers have contributed to our country, how labor movements changed countless lives, and what the future holds for workers.
Kersting-Lark is the head of special collections and archives at the University of Idaho Library.