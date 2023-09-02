As folks prepare for the final long weekend of summer, it is a good time to reflect on why the first Monday of September is reserved for celebration and relaxation. Congress officially recognized Labor Day as a federal holiday in 1894, but municipalities and states had been organizing similar days of recognition more than a decade prior. A combination of factors came together in 1894 to persuade then-President Grover Cleveland the time was right for such legislation.

The latter decades of the 19th century were a time of rapid industrialization in the United States. Laborers found themselves working long hours in harsh conditions for wages that did not reflect soaring company profits. Regional and national labor unions grew throughout the 1880s and 1890s.

Some of their goals, like the eight-hour work day and an end to child labor, forever changed the landscape of American industry. Other efforts, like the prohibition of contract work for certain foreign laborers, reflected the racial prejudices that have long been intertwined with class.

Tags

Recommended for you