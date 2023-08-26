The kitchen on wheels

Joe Druffel's threshing crew hanging out at the cook shack in the wheat straw near Colton, circa 1925. Crews would receive all three meals at the shack while their horses would be serviced by the teamsters. The photo is from the private collection of Greg Druffel.

 Whitman Heritage Digital Collection

The cookhouse during harvest was a welcome sight to any crew of hard-working field hands, morning, noon and night. When the whistle blew or bell rang signaling mealtime, the harvest cooks were some of the most appreciated workers on the farm.

A typical cookhouse was a structure or wagon mounted on wheels with a wood stove at one end and long tables and benches on each side so everyone could eat at the same time. When the crew wasn’t eating, supplies were stored under the tables. Ventilation was limited, supplied by a few boards on the sides that could be propped open. A common nickname for the cookhouse was “hothouse.”

The average cook’s workday began at 3 a.m. so breakfast could be ready on time. Meals at many farms were served at 4 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you