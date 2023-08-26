Joe Druffel's threshing crew hanging out at the cook shack in the wheat straw near Colton, circa 1925. Crews would receive all three meals at the shack while their horses would be serviced by the teamsters. The photo is from the private collection of Greg Druffel.
The cookhouse during harvest was a welcome sight to any crew of hard-working field hands, morning, noon and night. When the whistle blew or bell rang signaling mealtime, the harvest cooks were some of the most appreciated workers on the farm.
A typical cookhouse was a structure or wagon mounted on wheels with a wood stove at one end and long tables and benches on each side so everyone could eat at the same time. When the crew wasn’t eating, supplies were stored under the tables. Ventilation was limited, supplied by a few boards on the sides that could be propped open. A common nickname for the cookhouse was “hothouse.”
The average cook’s workday began at 3 a.m. so breakfast could be ready on time. Meals at many farms were served at 4 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The cook crew worked hard. Tables had to be set up along with the benches to serve all the harvest team. All kinds of foods needed to be prepared as the cooks loaded the tables with meat, potatoes, gravy, and more — including baking several batches of bread daily for the meals and sandwiches. Pies, cookies and cakes were created in large quantities.
A lot more happened around the cookhouse. Horses were tended to, usually taken care of first, men and boys cleaned up before eating, an afternoon nap may be scheduled under the wagon for a cook to make it through the day, and hands may be sent out to bring in new supplies, including water. The wagon may also be moved several times in a day to different locations for meals.
Buchholtz works at the Colfax branch of Whitman County Library District in collection, development and cataloging. She is also the program manager for Whitman Heritage Digital Collections.