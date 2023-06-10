In 1905, the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad decided to extend its lines through eastern Washington, Idaho and Montana, which the company called the Pacific Expansion. To do so, it created a subsidiary called the Chicago, Milwaukee and Puget Sound (CM&PS) — later known simply as the Milwaukee Road.

A wide-spot in the road until 1908, Malden was chosen by the railroad as the future headquarters of its Columbia Division, which stretched 300 miles from Avery, Idaho, and Cle Elum, Wash. Malden was located approximately at the division’s midpoint, about 7 miles west of Rosalia in northern Whitman County. The town subsequently experienced rapid growth and became almost entirely dependent on the railroad in one way or another.

Land for the railyard and the town was donated by Wilson Moreland (1852-1914), a successful homesteader who had settled in the area in 1884. He also sold building lots in Malden, which was incorporated on Dec. 20, 1909 — the same year that Milwaukee began construction of its railyard.

