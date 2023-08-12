The McConnell Mansion Museum in Moscow features an exhibit dedicated to local fashion. “Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” details clothing trends, current events and some of the influences fashion had on a local level. The exhibit was created by Latah County Historical Society intern Jantzen Bates. Bates is a masters student at the University of Idaho in the theater department studying costume construction. Her voluminous knowledge of fashion history made her the perfect intern to create this display which combines clothing from the LCHS collection and numerous photographs illustrating these fashion trends and cultural norms in the community from the 1890s to 1970s.
In many ways, fashion informs the history of social and economic classes and the functionality of clothes, and seeing those clothes creates a more complete picture of everyday people. Fashion also helps explain current events and the effects of policies on communities. We see the evolution of fashion as a shift from practical to a mode of expression, identity and societal change.
Fashion also is one of the many visual and physical mediums by which people connect to history. Fashion trends help people identify generational markers in pop culture. The cinched, ornate Victorian dresses in the 1890s, flapper attire of the 1920s, and mod aesthetic of the 1960s have become synonymous with cultural and historical events of those eras.
The world wars in the 1910s and 1940s marked the introduction of middle-class women in the workforce, demonstrated by a rise in pants and functional female clothing. The 1920s signified a more liberated woman indicated by shorter hemlines, bobbed hair and the passage of the 19th Amendment. The Great Depression of the 1930s meant simpler and more practical clothing. The 1950s clothing indicated a return to femininity following the end of World War II, with full skirts and the stereotypical “housewife” ideal.
Advances in technology and materials also influence fashion history. For example, the 1970s saw increased reliance on polyester and other synthetic fabrics, which made clothing more affordable and versatile.
The exhibit also demonstrates that Moscow was still hip to the current trends seen in magazines, television and other pop culture. Even in small towns in Idaho, you could see people sporting the latest outfits. Department stores were incredibly necessary to facilitate ready-to-wear fashions. Many families relied on homemade outfits, but with the rise of department stores, most could find what they were looking for without much fuss. Stores like Davids’, J.C. Penney, The Parisian, and Creighton’s all supplied Moscow residents with the latest fashions when something special was needed.
We hope you’ll join us at the McConnell Mansion to view this wonderful exhibit before it closes in a few weeks. The last day to see “Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” is Sept. 2. The mansion is at 110 S. Adams St. and open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Noble is the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.