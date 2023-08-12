The McConnell Mansion Museum in Moscow features an exhibit dedicated to local fashion. “Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” details clothing trends, current events and some of the influences fashion had on a local level. The exhibit was created by Latah County Historical Society intern Jantzen Bates. Bates is a masters student at the University of Idaho in the theater department studying costume construction. Her voluminous knowledge of fashion history made her the perfect intern to create this display which combines clothing from the LCHS collection and numerous photographs illustrating these fashion trends and cultural norms in the community from the 1890s to 1970s.

In many ways, fashion informs the history of social and economic classes and the functionality of clothes, and seeing those clothes creates a more complete picture of everyday people. Fashion also helps explain current events and the effects of policies on communities. We see the evolution of fashion as a shift from practical to a mode of expression, identity and societal change.

Fashion also is one of the many visual and physical mediums by which people connect to history. Fashion trends help people identify generational markers in pop culture. The cinched, ornate Victorian dresses in the 1890s, flapper attire of the 1920s, and mod aesthetic of the 1960s have become synonymous with cultural and historical events of those eras.

