Last week on our Neill Public Library podcast we reviewed some staff favorites of 2022 — books, movies, and TV that really stood out for us (and that’s available on our website or wherever you get your podcasts). For this column, though, we’re looking at what our library patrons checked out in 2022. What books, movies, and TV series did adults check out the most last year? Many of these titles are popular everywhere, but there are a few in here that might be a little more Pullman-specific.

Starting right off, the most popular book at Neill Public Library in 2022 was Matt Haig’s feel-good novel, “The Midnight Library,” with multiple copies checked out almost 100 times, and that doesn’t even include the ebook checkouts. “The Midnight Library” came out in 2020, but its popularity actually increased throughout 2021 and 2022 and is still going strong.

No. 2 was “The Maid” by Nita Prose, a mystery designed to warm your heart. It also was the most popular book in 2022 that was actually published in 2022. Rounding out the podium at No. 3 was “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles’ 2021 follow-up to the mega-blockbuster, “The Gentleman from Moscow.”

