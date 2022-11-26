The Rev. Derek McGuckin grew up as the child of missionary parents in countries like Argentina and Costa Rica before he returned to the United States.
In August, McGuckin was appointed to be the next minister of the First United Methodist Church located at 322 E. Second St., in Moscow. He arrived in August ready to meet the congregation and explore Moscow.
McGuckin, 55, is married to his wife of 28 years, Laura. They have three kids — the youngest of whom is a senior in high school. He attended the University of California, Davis for his undergraduate degree in cultural anthropology before he went to seminary school.
While he is no longer fluent, McGuckin said he has a passing knowledge of Spanish from the eight years he spent as a child in Argentina with his parents. This time abroad would give him an interest in learning about different cultures which he carried through college.
In 2000, McGuckin graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary and worked in youth ministry before becoming a pastor for the United Methodist Church. His journey as a pastor would take him to the Ridgefield United Methodist near Vancouver, Wash., for 10 years and then to Riverside United Methodist in Pasco for 12 years.
Since arriving in Moscow, he’s attended many concerts and is excited to continue exploring everything the town has to offer.
The United Methodist Church is the second-largest denomination of Protestant churches in the United States. They believe in actualizing their faith through actions as well as the affirmations of all Christian communities.
“We really take the love of God and grace very seriously,” McGuckin said. “Our faith calls us to be involved in our community.”
Church members are encouraged to love people where they are at, McGuckin said, and to care for those in need. Actualizing their faith through actions at the Moscow church comes in many forms, including the free little pantry on the side of the church.
Pastors are appointed by a bishop in their conference at one-year intervals, from July to June each year. The bishop of each conference, or grouping of churches, usually based on geographical location, makes the final decision of where each pastor will go.
United Methodist pastors are itinerant, which means they are sent, not called or hired, by one church at a time. This method dates back to the founding of the church.
Bishops make pastor appointments based on the needs and desires of the pastor, community and the needs of the church, according to the United Methodist Church website, umc.org.
The Moscow church is located in the Pacific Northwest conference, which encapsulated all of Washington and northern Idaho, McGuckin said. Since his appointment in Ridgefield more than 20 years ago, McGuckin said he would be appointed only in this region unless he requested otherwise.
When he’s not at work, McGuckin likes to play disc golf, go hiking and spend time outdoors, play board games and occasionally commute to work on his bike — but only when the weather is nice.
McGuckin said he is excited to continue to serve the Moscow church and to explore much of what makes Moscow unique in the coming year.
The Moscow First United Methodist Church meets at 10:30 a.m. Sundays in person or live on the Moscow First UMC - Moscow, Idaho YouTube channel.