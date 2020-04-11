Next level: The photo purge gets serious

In my last column, I described what I’ll call a Level 1 photograph sort: Go around and gather up all the photo prints you can find in drawers, boxes, crates, other albums that need re-doing — like the ones with magnetic pages. Then get them all together in one space with plenty of area to spread things out.
I described how this initial sort — no purging yet — is to just figure out what you’re dealing with. Let your photos tell you, as you go through them quickly, what sorts of things and events you were documenting over all those years. I say, “were documenting” because if you actually have oodles and oodles of prints, you must be of a certain age.
Your life, like mine, has likely straddled the digital divide and most of us are no longer shooting rolls of film.
Also, if you’re old enough to have mountains of prints, you might also be old enough to have forgotten who or what some of the subjects were.
To recap: Leave together any packages or groupings that already make sense to you, but quickly sort the rest into categories. My suggested default is to just sort chronologically, guessing the year or time frame if photos are undated.
People, visits, family events, vacations, or other unique interests — I’ve taken hands and feet pictures all my life — these may want their own group. But keep things simple.
I used to feel sorry for the folks who now shoot thousands and thousands of photos and videos too.
“They’re gonna have an even worse time sorting out any gems from their crap,” I figured.
Wrong. I now realize one digital advantage is every photo is auto-dated, which sure is nice. And also, you can whip through them, click on favorites, then “sort by favorites” and dump all the rest. But does anyone really dump the rest?
Also, there’s the possibility you’ll never have to deal with all those photos again once you send everything up to the cloud — which isn’t really a cloud, you know. It’s a mass of buildings, energy redundancies, and cooling and HVAC systems, taking up ever-increasing land mass.
Having personally witnessed the extinction of media formats from reel-to-reel recording, to VHS tapes to CDs and DVDs, I admit I’m a touch paranoid.
You can scan prints to share with family and friends and then physically toss them, which makes some sense. But with our family photos, I just want to give each kid an album of their early years and make two or three that I can pull off of a shelf to sit down and look at, maybe with a grandkid or two.
But I digress.
I’m sure I’ll take more care when I get to the photo collections passed down to me, but right now I’m going to share my basic philosophy for purging family print photos taken in my own lifetime, mostly by me.
When you’ve finished sorting all the photos into rough categories or years, stack the groups neatly and set them off to one side. You can also use a rubber band and put a stack in a box or on a tray.
Now take just one group. Spread them all out, and follow my guidelines:
Any photo out-of-focus? Too dark? Too light? Otherwise photographically inferior? Out.
Any person you can’t recognize? Out
Anyone whose name is on the back and you still don’t recognize her or him or them? Out.
Any tourist attraction or notable place that you could get as good or better an image of off the internet, even if it doesn’t have that row of people — the ones you don’t recognize — lined up in front, blocking it and looking straight at the camera? Out.
Any duplicate photos? Remember the infamous “for-one-dollar-more’ deal? Out, with one possible exception if it’s a great photo and you want to give one or both away. However, if you find yourself regularly setting aside prints to give to other people, stop. Don’t you think they have enough of their own photos?
Any picture of someone you wouldn’t make a lunch date with even if they were back in town? Out.
The umpteenth picture of your cat curled up in a chair? All but one, out.
Any photos with your friends’ mouths open and food headed between their teeth? C’mon. Out.
Also, sadly, if you’ve kept negatives and proof sheets all these years? Out.
Now, looking through the remaining photos in that group, ask yourself, “Do I really need to keep this photo of Who’s It’s great aunt helping wash dishes after Thanksgiving dinner in 1998? If it makes you remember splitting your guts out laughing with her over family jokes, keep it.
The obligatory group shots around the dining table? Maybe keep the best one. That goes for any group shots around any tables, for any major holidays in a given year, unless someone died and you don’t have a better picture to remember them by.
Or unless it’s your kid, and Lord knows they change so fast. At Thanksgiving, the year you couldn’t see your son’s eyes for all the hair? And at Christmas he was sporting a 4-inch Mohawk? Now, those are worth keeping.
But it reminds me of something my daughter said when she was back home visiting and finally going through various personal archives, including photos she had taken herself. Those were things I hadn’t felt privy to examine.
She took the time to read and look over everything, but then tossed most of it. I must have made some questioning remark.
“It’s fun to go through all this once more, but I don’t need to keep it forever,” she said.
Huh. What a concept.
Have fun and enjoy cruising through the rest of your stacks. Hopefully they’ll become shorter as you go. Rubberband each when you finish, label with a post-it, and set aside.Now go take a break. Next time we’ll figure out what to do with what remains.
A final reminder: Prints go in the trash; not recycling.
Jeanne Leffingwell has been working at downsizing without moving or dying for a quite a while. She can be reached at jleffingwell4@gmail.com.