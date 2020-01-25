No challenge too great

It was 3:14 a.m. Nov. 11 when Pullman native and ultrarunner Scott Loughney departed Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in the heart of Kathmandu, Nepal, with two teammates and an aim of establishing a world record.
Nine days, 23 hours and 21 minutes later, Loughney and his team had set two new records for the so-called “Mail Run” route running from the Nepalese capital to the base camp at the foot of Mount Everest.
Loughney and Ryan Wagner from the U.S., and their Nepali guide, Upendra Sunuwar, ran the entirety of the roughly 400-mile route together, only stopping to rest for a handful of hours at a time.
Ultrarunning is extreme long-distance running, typically on trails, that can range from 50 kilometers to distances of hundreds of miles. Beyond traditional ultrarunning are extreme endurance athletes seeking to set fastest known times that are unsupported, self-supported or supported by a small team.
Both Loughney’s and the company’s records were supported by a five-person Nepali crew and a two-man crew from the U.S. including Lougney’s brother, Devin, and friend, Travis Lumpkin, both of whom grew up in Pullman and are Washington State University alumni. Loughney balks at taking sole credit for the feat, saying “it takes a village.”
Loughney said their first record was for the route running from Kathmandu to base camp with a time of five days, 10 hours and 46 minutes, followed by a round trip record of nine days, 23 hours and 21 minutes.
Few people have attempted a one-way journey in a single effort, and no one had ever attempted a round trip journey to establish a record, Loughney said. The fastest known time for the traditional one-way route — from base camp to Kathmandu — was set by British ultrarunner Lizzy Hawker in 2013 on her third running of the route in 63 hours, 8 minutes.
“The overall Mail Run route is known for being extremely mentally and physically demanding due to its combination of high altitude, considerable variations in terrain and trails consisting of steep stairs, cobblestones and thick river rock,” Loughney said. “In addition, the roundtrip route required team members to carry all their fastpacking gear — weighing well over 15 pounds — into the high country and back for over 200 miles.”
Loughney said the route includes 82,020 feet of climbing to reach the base camp, located at an elevation of more than 17,580 feet where the air contains about 50 percent of the oxygen levels present at sea level. Loughney said in the past five years he has run between 17,000 and 18,000 miles to prepare for the route, often training for 6 to 10 hours at a time.
To prepare for the landscape, Loughney said he ran in the rugged terrain surrounding Mount St. Helens. He said he was able to simulate running in low-oxygen environs with the help of special equipment from a company called Hypoxico and by training in Portland-based Evolution Healthcare’s high altitude room. None of this compared to the real thing.
“During our journey, we ran foothills to get to bigger foothills to get to huge mountains to get to mountains at the top of the world,” Loughney said. “Running in the Cascades feels so small now. Mountains here are like foothills in Nepal.”
No stranger to record-breaking endurance feats, Loughney and teammate Yassine Diboun also hold the record for running 453 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail from the Oregon-California border to the Washington-Oregon border with a time of eight days, 12 hours and 53 minutes.
When he’s not running or training to run hundreds of miles, Loughney, 49, is a private wealth adviser living in Camas, Wash., with his wife and two children. He said it took him the better part of 40 years to build the skills and habits that would allow him to break records. He said he can remember going to high school in Pullman and watching track stars from Kenya train at WSU before taking up the pursuit or himself. He said through his running projects, he tackles difficult skills like complex problem solving, minimizing risk and even just overcoming the intimidation factor a difficult project sometimes provides.
Loughney said many people have difficulty starting big projects — even just building wealth and furthering a career — simply because the undertaking seems so massive they don’t know where to begin.
“They’re not in motion and sometimes people hold themselves back trying to find the perfect solution to go do something when we all know that there isn’t a perfect solution,” Loughney said. “You become better by being in motion, you try things and discover they don’t work and so you try it a different way to continuously improve to be better.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.