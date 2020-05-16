Noel Blum rings in 80 years Tuesday

Noel Blum of Troy celebrated his 80th birthday Tuesday. He was born in Junction City, Ore., to Herbert and Louisa Blum. The same year Blum graduated from Nampa High School in Idaho in 1959, he married his wife, Dixie Blum, and became a bricklayer.
After six years in the trade, Blum started his own construction company, Blum Construction LLC, running it from 1965 to 2011. He partially retired in 2011, and spends free time camping, four wheeling and relaxing with family. Blum is also a congregant of the Church of the Nazarene in Troy.
Blum shares his birthday, with his oldest son, Alec, who turned 60 Tuesday. Blum has four sons and one daughter: Alec, Brian, Curtis, Douglas and Emily. Blum is a grandfather to 12 and great-grandfather to five.