This spring, we welcomed the return of the annual Moscow Renaissance Fair, a joyous yearly celebration of music and art with great food and children’s activities. As always, this community endeavor would not have been possible without the help of many dedicated individuals, organizations and businesses. On behalf of the organizers, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the generous partners who make the fair happen, rain or shine. We thank the City of Moscow, particularly David Schott, Calvin Macy and all the crew at Parks and Rec. Once again, Inland North Waste/Moscow Recycling, with help from the Moscow High School Environmental Club, worked hard to compost and recycle 90% of the waste from the fair. Avista provided a truck and crew to safely erect and take down our maypole. Culligan of Moscow donated jugs of drinking water for volunteers working to set up the fair. Intrigue of Moscow donated a memory book for this year’s royalty, Theresa Beaver and Rebecca Rod, who also deserve thanks for their enthusiastic participation. Thanks to Spence Hardware and Girl Scouts of America for helping us to get straw bales despite this year’s shortage. Many dedicated volunteers helped to groom the park, set up tents, hang banners, move picnic tables, stack bales and carry lots of heavy stuff. And most of all, we thank all the wonderful spring revelers who came out to parade, dance, show off their costumes, and spread two days of joy that mud and rain could not dampen. You are all awesome, and we look forward to seeing you again next year, May 6 and 7, 2023.
Jeanne McHale, president
Moscow Renaissance Fair