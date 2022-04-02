Pickleball, the sport wedged somewhere between ubiquitous cornhole and edgier ax throwing in terms of popularity and cultural clout, this week received a massive volley of recognition from lawmakers in Olympia.
It was an earthquake moment of sorts for pickleball enthusiasts, and the aftershocks will be felt on the Palouse, where a vibrant community of pickleball players has been growing in Pullman for several years.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday signed a measure into law naming pickleball as Washington’s official sport, meaning the game many played in middle school physical education classes now stands proudly alongside other official state symbols, including Palouse Falls as the state waterfall, steelhead as the state fish, apple as the state fruit and Columbian mammoth as the state fossil.
Washington also joins other states to officially consecrate recreational activities, including Alaska (dog mushing), Colorado (pack burro racing), Maryland (jousting), Minnesota (ice hockey) North Carolina (stock car racing), California and Hawaii (surfing) and Texas, Wyoming and South Dakota (rodeo), according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer newspaper.
In Pullman, the tide of pickleball popularity has been growing since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and in some ways has been helped along because of it, according to Joe Harris, 47, the unofficial Pied Piper of the sport on the Palouse.
Harris, founder of the 157-member Pullman Picklers Pickleball Club and an ambassador for USA Pickleball (he has a business card to prove it), said local interest in the sport started to increase in 2019. Much like tennis but featuring a smaller court, solid paddles and a wiffle-like ball, pickleball allowed for social interaction and social distancing during two years when residents needed both.
“I think the biggest thing for pickleball is that it’s a social sport,” said Harris, a Pullman native. “And it helps that the learning curve is not steep. Most players can get up and running in about 10 minutes. The barrier to entry is very low.”
Pickleball, because of the reduced size of the court and controlled speed of the ball, also allows players of differing size, strength, age and mobility to, in most cases, enjoy competition regardless the opponent, Harris said. It’s not uncommon to find tournaments where teens are squaring off against seniors, college athletes against middle-aged construction workers.
Growing parallel to the number of pickleball players in the region has been the number of places to play. In Pullman, there are four permanent pickleball courts at Sunnyside Park and another two permanent courts at Kruegel Park.
Across the border in Moscow, the city unveiled in November four new courts at Ghormley Park, which this spring should receive their first real test as the weather improves and word of the courts spreads. During the winter, parks and recreation departments in Pullman and Moscow provided temporary nets and taped court lines for players in their public gymnasiums.
Information on places to play, rules of the game and how to get involved in local clubs can be found on Facebook and by reaching out to Harris who, as an official ambassador of the sport, admits he has an obligation and passion for helping out.
“I’m happy to promote the sport,” Harris said.
GET INTO THE GAME
Pullman’s Joe Harris, a card-carrying ambassador for USA Pickleball, offers these resources for people looking to learn more about the sport, and get into a game once they do.
Getting started guide: bit.ly/3J2bv3k
Find a place to play: places2play.org
Find a tournament: pickleballtournaments.com
Pullman Picklers Pickleball Club: facebook.com/groups/512640649547635
Contact Joe: harrisjd@gmail.com