Oh, the beauty of the Palouse, with its dramatic hills covered with wheat and bursts of yellow canola. It is easy, when staring at our agricultural landscape, to forget that this scenery is a relatively new development — only about 150 years old.
As the agriculture librarian at Washington State University, I get to think a lot about land-use in Washington, past and present. This column will share my favorite books and resources that have helped me to better understand and appreciate the Palouse.
The Palouse landscape is the result of prehistoric cataclysmic floods and wind-blown soils. H. Williams’ book “The Restless Northwest: A Geological Story” (2002) provides a thoughtful account of the geological events that shaped the Northwest. Another great reference guide for understanding our landscape is the “Roadside Geology of Washington” (2017) by M.B. Miller and D.S. Cowan.
This area has always been the home of the Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) and the Palus peoples. Their stories are intertwined with the story of the Palouse and their stewardship continues unabated. That said, it cannot be overstated how much the so-called treaties of 1855 and 1863, as well as the Dawes Act, shaped the region.
Some insightful readings that I have found regarding the first peoples of the region, and their relationship with the land, include J. FiveCrows’ 2007 essay, “I Am of This Land,” which is included in A.M. Josephy’s “Nez Perce Country,” the “Nez Perce Tribe of Idaho’s Treaties: Nez Perce Perspectives” (2003) and “Encounters with the People: Written and Oral Accounts of Nez Perce Life to 1858” (2016) compiled by D. Baird, D. Mallickan and W.R. Swagerty.
In the early 18th century, the Nez Perce introduced horses to the region. About a 100 years later, settlers of European descent brought cattle. Livestock thrived on the grassy hills which encouraged others to move to the region. Soon, wheat was planted and by the end of the century, the region was turned into the wheat basket that we see today.
My favorite book about the history of Palouse agriculture is “Plowed Under: Agriculture and Environment in the Palouse” (2010) by A.P. Duffin. Duffin’s book is clearly written and provides a history from precontact to the present. Another great book on the history of agriculture in the region is “Harvest Heritage: Agricultural Origins and Heirloom Crops of the Pacific Northwest” (2013) by R.D. Scheuerman and A.C. McGregor.
In the 1880s, railroads appeared on the Palouse making it easier for farmers to get their harvests to market (and further encouraging population growth). P. Beach’s “Wheat Country Railroad: The Northern Pacific’s Spokane & Palouse and Competitors” (2018) provides a comprehensive history of these railroads and their effects on the region.
By the dawn of the 20th century, the region’s forests also experienced dramatic changes as timber companies began large-scale harvesting. In 1906, the town of Potlatch was created by the Potlatch Lumber Company. A fantastic book on this history is “Company Town: Potlatch, Idaho, and the Potlatch Lumber Company” (1987) by K.C. Petersen.
Other great resources to learn about early settlers, and the Palouse landscape, include the Washington Rural Heritage (washingtonruralheritage.org), WSU’s Manuscripts and Special Collections (content.libraries.wsu.edu/digital/), and the Whitman and Latah County historical societies.
Although the agricultural achievements on the Palouse have been remarkable, they have not always been positive. Large-scale agriculture has led to unsafe uses of pesticides, problems with erosion, polluted waterways and the eradication of many native plants and animals.
Fortunately, there are local organizations that provide resources to assist in conservation and restoring the original the beauty of the Palouse. For example, the Palouse Conservation District and the Palouse Land Trust provide great resources and opportunities — as-do the WSU and University of Idaho extension programs.
There are many other great resources that explore how the current Palouse landscape came to be. Feel free to contact me regarding such resources. I would love to hear from you at david.luftig@wsu.edu.
Luftig is the science librarian at the Washington State University Library.