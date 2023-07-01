Part 1: All about dog paws

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Dogs lick and chew their paws; when does that become a problem? We’ll begin discussing the issue this week and finish with a Part 2 next week.

There are lots of reasons a dog may lick or chew their paws. The behavior is common. Dogs will lick their paws as a normal part of the near daily cleaning regime. Only when it escalates in frequency or observable irritation occurs should one worry. The behavior should not interrupt the pet’s daily activities, especially their sleep.

According to veterinary dermatologists, the No. 1 reason dogs will develop a paw licking problem is because they have some sort of allergic reaction going on. Importantly though, that’s not the only reason among many that the behavior may escalate. Consider the following:

Recommended for you