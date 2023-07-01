Part 1: All about dog paws

Dogs lick and chew their paws; when does that become a problem? We’ll begin discussing the issue this week and finish with a Part 2 next week.
There are lots of reasons a dog may lick or chew their paws. The behavior is common. Dogs will lick their paws as a normal part of the near daily cleaning regime. Only when it escalates in frequency or observable irritation occurs should one worry. The behavior should not interrupt the pet’s daily activities, especially their sleep.
According to veterinary dermatologists, the No. 1 reason dogs will develop a paw licking problem is because they have some sort of allergic reaction going on. Importantly though, that’s not the only reason among many that the behavior may escalate. Consider the following:
Check your dog’s paws for blisters. Blisters can occur for two primary reasons. The first reason is they walked or ran on something rough. People who hunt birds with dogs will often conduct preseason running on gravel roads that increases in length periodically to increase the pad’s surface or callus layer. This prevents a breakdown on opening day that could otherwise ruin a hunt.
The second common reason a dog’s feet get blisters is because they walked on something hot, usually summer pavement — this is completely preventable.
A dog can also have a wound or injury on or in their foot and licking is their way of pointing it out to us, the naked apes.
Sometimes, dogs develop cysts that are common to all mammals including humans. These occur when skin glands get clogged or misrouted so that their normal debris or hair is not sloughed. Instead, the gunk builds up under the skin, an infection can develop and they bug the dog. A veterinarian can help with that.
Insect bites are common for dogs just like they are for us. My dogs over the years have been stung many times by our local wasps. The skin swells, the spot itches and burns, and they feel crummy. It will pass in a short amount of time but make sure the stinger is removed so it doesn’t keep pumping venom in the wound.
One of my short-nosed Bostons decided to take a big sniff of a pile of those near-microscopic ants that come out this time of year. She shot straight up on her hind legs and flopped over on her back. A fit of nonstop sneezing and blowing ant-filled snot took about five minutes to clear but she was otherwise fine. Most ants produce mostly formic acid in their venom, and some include a dash of acetic acid (the same acid in vinegar), too.
Most dog owners have heard of so-called hotspots. These are wet patches of dermatitis that occur suddenly. They are made worse by licking and chewing. Typically, an owner needs to get the pooch to the vet for care.
Foxtails and other grass awns can burrow into a dog’s paws and run up the foot and even into the leg. An infection will always result. Incessant licking, a little hole in the skin and stinky drainage will tip you off. Such can also be a thorn, a piece of glass or other debris lodged in the foot. The dog may or may not limp.
Coursing dogs and hunting breeds that hunt in cactus country often get spines in their feet. It is very common for them to run back to their owner with multiple spines in a paw and act like nothing is wrong until one must get them out. This makes the case for carrying along a good muzzle every time one is afield.
