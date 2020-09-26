Part 2: Keys for showing a little inbox control

In my previous column, I offered some inbox downsizing essentials that everyone should know about, including how to split your screen so you don’t have to open up each and every email, how by sending unwanted emails to “junk” instead of “trash” you can train your program to do it automatically (this was a new one for me; the jury’s still out) and how to select and move multiple emails at once.
I also promised some ideas for major surgery, if needed.
First, here’s something to ponder if you have emails going back several months or years. Don’t be ashamed. I promise you are not alone. But ask yourself, “What would happen if I went back six months or a year, for example, and simply deleted everything before that?”
Horrors. You say you couldn’t risk it because there might be a handful of messages back in there you really need to look at again, even though you haven’t done that for months or years.When you have dozens and dozens, or even hundreds of emails (the more the merrier), I have a big time saver for you. We’re going to put the cart before the horse, or, more accurately, rescue the horses, then shovel out the whole barn.
First, create a file or mailbox labeled “temporary save.” Then, with everything sorted by “date received” you’re going to work your way from the distant past to the present.
Starting with the oldest, and scrolling forward, when you find the occasional one you actually want to check, highlight it but DO NOT OPEN IT. Keep the “command” key down, and continue scrolling and hopscotching toward the present, perusing each screenful (20 or 30) and highlighting only the ones you really want or need to look at.
I repeat the cardinal rule: NO OPENING ANYTHING. When you have a sizable group highlighted, just drag them all over to “temporary save,” and then carry on.
After you’ve plowed through a month, or maybe several months, stop. Highlight all the rejects, from the date you’ve just reached, back to where you began. Remember, if you click on the first and then the last while holding down the shift key, it should highlight them all, then, poof! All gone.
There are a couple variations of this. When you know there’s a bunch of emails from the same sender, switch everything to the sort by “sender” column, then either delete all, or if you need to keep abreast of something, open the most recent one and look to see if the whole conversation thread is included. If so, just keep that one and delete all the others. You can also sort by “subject” for similar results.
Using these variations, keep going till you reach the present. You’ll be greatly inspired by your progress, and you will have earned yourself a break.
Next session, take those “temporary save” emails and drag them back into your inbox. Now you can finally open and check them. It will be slower, but much easier, since all the riff raff is gone. Remember to split your screen so you can see the beginning of an email without actually opening it.
Some emails require action. More can be dumped. Some you just want to read once again before deleting. And some you may really need to save. If you don’t already have it set up, make a file or mailbox for keepers: subjects, persons or projects. The file headings inside my email program are very similar to my old file drawers.
I think “archiving” might do this as well, but I’m afraid my “archives” would just become one useless bulk storage mess. There’s probably a way to make sub categories inside of “archives,” but I can’t see changing horses midstream.
Similarly, here’s a golden rule: Whether it’s a document, an email, a seldom-used tool or whatever, file for retrieval, not storage. No matter what great system you hear about, your priority is to put something where YOU will look for it when you need it, even if it makes sense only to you.
Several smart people I know have more than one email address. One for family, close friends and important or time-sensitive obligations. And a different one for “everything else,” which gets the bare minimum of attention. One friend even has things automatically programmed to move emails delivered to the wrong address to the right one.
Wow. I wish I had started out that way, but being a self-employed artist and teacher who’s based at home, everything’s always been overlapping and comingled. But I love the idea of an “everything else” address. Maybe someday.
I have some personal conundrums. Like newsletters from organizations I really care about. But the hard reality is it would be a full-time job to absorb all the content. My current solution is to try to try to open and read one article per issue if I can make time, then close and delete. It’s harsh, I know, but I think one important item to read is better than 10 items not read and still sitting there.
Another is Facebook, the notifications of which stack up exponentially. I know this is also harsh, but I ask myself, “If this was an incoming message or phone call, would I let it interrupt me right now?” I admit I’m not the most loyal Facebook friend. Life’s too short and I’ve already gone down too many rabbit holes. If I want to check somebody’s status at some point, the record will be there forever, probably.
In my last column I reported on downsizing my inbox from way over a thousand emails, to under 30, and maintaining that for several weeks. But in spite of increased vigilance, things were creeping back up. From 30 … 45 … to more than 50 again. I took the past Sunday off and didn’t even open the computer. So Monday morning’s total? It was 124. Damn.
Even though I resented the chunk it took out of my morning, I followed my own advice, took a few actions, made a few notes, filed one or two, speed read a handful of articles and for once, got down to zero, nada and then an empty inbox. That’s never happened before, and it won’t last either. But for now it’s getting easier to approach regularly.
Jeanne Leffingwell lives in Moscow. You can reach her at jleffingwell4@gmail.com.