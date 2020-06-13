From artistically embellished animal skulls to vintage overalls, a new Moscow boutique has a little bit of something for everybody.
Feronia Consignment and Wellness Boutique, a home decor, clothing and art store, at 116 S. Jackson St., Suite B, opened its doors for the first time last week.
Consigned Bohemian and vintage-inspired goods line the store’s exposed brick walls to give it a mystical, nostalgic feel.
“There are so many things in the world, so I like that recycle element,” said Jessica Brierly, the store’s owner. “There are so many lives left to live in all of these artifacts, clothing items and things of that nature. I want to help those pretty things find new homes.”
Brierly said Feronia is more than just a retail business, however — it is a space for local artists to showcase and sell their work, as well as a place she can house and sell her own artwork.
“The store was a collective inspiration — it wasn’t solely created by myself — but a community of family, friends, supporters and so many wonderful people made this happen,” she said. “It’s also a safe place to hold space in. I want to have community opportunities here for people to exercise creative expression.”
After selling her artwork online and at temporary locations such as markets, Brierly said one of the biggest advantages of having a brick-and-mortar storefront is the ability to showcase her art all in one place and have a way to speak with interested buyers directly.
“I love community and connecting, which is why online retail has been such a difficult process for me,” she said.
Additionally, the fragile nature of her artwork made it difficult to repeatedly transport to various pop-up vending locations for fear of damaging it.
Brierly creates decorative embellished animal skulls — a medium she describes as a celebration of life cycles and the pretty things in nature. When adorning the skulls, she said she draws her artistic inspiration from the Earth and memories she holds close. Lichen, dried flowers and porcupine hairs are examples of natural elements she incorporates to create what she calls gardens on the skulls.
“It’s a bouquet of all these beautiful things from those precious memories and moments walking in nature,” she said as she gestured to one of her pieces. “That baby’s breath, for example, came from my best friend’s wedding when I caught her bouquet. So these are recycled memories — carrying on and sharing their beauty even further.”
Brierly has lived in Moscow with her family for six years, and through working a series of jobs in the community, she said she met a lot of wonderful people who inspired her to make more art through their positive feedback. Although she’s always been creative, she said she only recently started personally referring to herself as an artist.
“That was the push in order to be myself — knowing that Moscow is a place where you can do that.”
Feronia is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Wednesday through Saturday.
“I want to share things that have inspired me and things that bring joy,” Brierly said. “I think a lot of other people can share in that joy and I want to offer space for that.
