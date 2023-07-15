Paws part 2: Nails

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Let’s start with nails this week. A future column will discuss the nails on horses.

Obviously, a dog’s nails are not like many creatures’ and yet they are remarkably similar to others. Nonetheless, a dogs nails can continue to grow because of their often lack of daily activity and curve right around into the pad they cover. This causes a break in the skin and an infection. Trim your dog’s nails or have them done.

Nails can also be injured directly, and the most notable is when a nail is completely ripped off. This is extremely painful, and dogs may bite when you try to help them. There are lots of how-to care books and all veterinarians will help if you get to them on time.

