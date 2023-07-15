Paws part 2: Nails

Let’s start with nails this week. A future column will discuss the nails on horses.
Obviously, a dog’s nails are not like many creatures’ and yet they are remarkably similar to others. Nonetheless, a dogs nails can continue to grow because of their often lack of daily activity and curve right around into the pad they cover. This causes a break in the skin and an infection. Trim your dog’s nails or have them done.
Nails can also be injured directly, and the most notable is when a nail is completely ripped off. This is extremely painful, and dogs may bite when you try to help them. There are lots of how-to care books and all veterinarians will help if you get to them on time.
Dogs, just like all other creatures, can get infections or be affected by parasites. Fleas, although not as common on the Palouse as in other parts of the nation, still occur with a little regularity. Ask your veterinarian but please read about the little critters and be a bit skeptical of the hard sell and allegations of, “look what we combed out of your pet’s hair today.” This can be a bit of an upsell worth more to the veterinarian and less to the owner.
Although the wrong season, intense winter weather can wreak havoc on a dog’s feet, too. Now we don’t see a lot of sub-zero on the Palouse anymore, but, we still can. Such a more unlikely occurrence may perhaps present a greater risk than it did when we expected it. Ice cuts, frostbite, chapped or raw skin, and a buildup of improperly used deicers can all result in trips to your veterinarian. If you’re going out to ice fish for the first time and taking along pooch, a call to the vet beforehand might be worth more to you then an emergency callback and overnight boarding.
Ringworm has nothing to do with worms. In fact, it is a fungal infection of a class commonly seen in humans. Yes, kids and others can become infected easily from canine ringworm. Doctors and veterinarians both deal with ringworm.
When the tiny insects known as mites burrow into the skin of canines, they can cause a maddening itch-scratch cycle. Skin gets broken, inflammation or even infection can occur, and we … you know the drill by now.
To close out this column, let’s talk about ways to keep dogs from licking that won’t choke your wallet.
The first thing to do is to write out a one-week log of your dog’s activities. For instance, when are they fed? When are they exercised? What are the surfaces like? Are there other dogs present during? How about before or after? And more. This is a great starting point for you and your veterinarian and may save you both money and time.
After these, consider treatment options. A common one advertised with no abandon all over the internet is apple cider vinegar. Sold everywhere, it is such that one should perceive it as a panacea. Be careful. At most a 50/50 dilution with water or lower is the only one to consider for any used in living animal. And then only for the few things where it has been shown to be effective.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.