WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set one up

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard

Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix

Ruger, M, 2, Rottweiler/boxer mix

14 cats

1 lizard; 1 gecko, 1 turtle, 1 hedghog

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only because of short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.

Dogs

Bruno, M, 2, German shepherd mix

Elvira, F, 2, black lab mix

Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix

Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix

3 cats

1 female rat

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

