WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set one up
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix
Ruger, M, 2, Rottweiler/boxer mix
14 cats
1 lizard; 1 gecko, 1 turtle, 1 hedghog
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only because of short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Bruno, M, 2, German shepherd mix
Elvira, F, 2, black lab mix
Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix
Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix
3 cats
1 female rat
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org