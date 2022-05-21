WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard

Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix

Ruger, M, 2, Rottweiler/Boxer mix

5 cats

1 lizard

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.

Dogs

Elvira, F, 2, black Lab mix

Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix

Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix

3 cats

1 female rat

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

