WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix
Ruger, M, 2, Rottweiler/Boxer mix
5 cats
1 lizard
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Elvira, F, 2, black Lab mix
Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix
Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix
3 cats
1 female rat
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org