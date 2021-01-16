HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Glenda — F, 10, small mixed breed, deaf, sweet
Todd — M, 2, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs
Cats
Henry — M, 15, medium-haired grey tabby, friendly and chatty, needs canned food twice daily
Butterball — M, 8, short-haired orange tabby, loves chin scratches
Molly — F, 10, short-haired, orange, declawed on the front, special food for kidney disease
7 kittens
Rabbits
Lolly — F, 3, mini lop bunny, gray and white
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Website: whitmanpets.org