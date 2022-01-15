WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Styx, M, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Princess Squish, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull mix
Countess Snuggles, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull mix
Duchess Snoozer, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull mix
4 cats; 2 rats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
There are no adoptable dogs or cats at this time.
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org