WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Styx, M, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Princess Squish, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull mix

Countess Snuggles, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull mix

Duchess Snoozer, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull mix

4 cats; 2 rats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

There are no adoptable dogs or cats at this time.

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

