WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Dixie, F, 1, terrier/pit bull mix

Cats

There are 21 cats available for adoption.

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Chuck, M, 3, boxer/pit bull mix

Misha, F, 3 German shepherd

Copper M, 3, pound hound mix

Cats

Ron, M, 2-3 years old, short haired black and white

Kiki, F, 3, short haired gray tabby

2 female kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

