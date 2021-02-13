HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Todd — M, 3, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs

Rainier — M, 9 mos., pit bull mix, sweet and loves to play

Cats

Locket — F, 2, long-haired tabby, shy

Wellington — F, 6, short-haired orange tabby, has lived with other cats

3 kittens

2 female ferrets about 10 mos.

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Website: whitmanpets.org

