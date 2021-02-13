HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Todd — M, 3, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs
Rainier — M, 9 mos., pit bull mix, sweet and loves to play
Cats
Locket — F, 2, long-haired tabby, shy
Wellington — F, 6, short-haired orange tabby, has lived with other cats
3 kittens
2 female ferrets about 10 mos.
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Website: whitmanpets.org