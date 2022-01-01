HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dog

Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix

Hank, M, 5, American bulldog

Buddy, M, 1, pit bull mix

No cats

2 male rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.

Dogs

Laikia, F, 1, Siberian husky mix

Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix

Styx, M, 2, Terrier/American pit bull mix

14 cats

3 small rats

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

Recommended for you