HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dog
Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix
Hank, M, 5, American bulldog
Buddy, M, 1, pit bull mix
No cats
2 male rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.
Dogs
Laikia, F, 1, Siberian husky mix
Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix
Styx, M, 2, Terrier/American pit bull mix
14 cats
3 small rats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org