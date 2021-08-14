HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dogs

Patricia, F, 3, pitbull mix

Zazu, M, 2, mixed breed

Chuck, M, 3, pit bull/boxer mix

Cats

Queenie, F, 7, short-haired torbie

Cuddle Potato, F, 6, short haired white with tabby spots

6 kittens

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Adoptable Pets as of July 11.

Dog

Loki, M, 5, Chihuahua mix

Yosemite, F, 5, terrier, pit bull mix

Cats

There are 8 cats/kittens available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

Tags

Recommended for you