HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dogs
Patricia, F, 3, pitbull mix
Zazu, M, 2, mixed breed
Chuck, M, 3, pit bull/boxer mix
Cats
Queenie, F, 7, short-haired torbie
Cuddle Potato, F, 6, short haired white with tabby spots
6 kittens
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Adoptable Pets as of July 11.
Dog
Loki, M, 5, Chihuahua mix
Yosemite, F, 5, terrier, pit bull mix
Cats
There are 8 cats/kittens available
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org