HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Dublin — M, 4-mo., mixed breed, very friendly, OK with other dogs, should be about 50 pounds when grown
Britney Spears — F, 3, coonhound mix, very sweet, loves people, would do best in an active home
Cats
Stella — F, 3, short-haired grey tabby, friendly and cuddly
Ruth — F, 2, short-haired calico, talkative and likes to be petted
3 kittens
1 male hamster
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Rocket — M, 8-mo., neutered coonhound/lab mix
Nakia — F, 1, spayed Siberian Husky
Bekko — F, 3, pitbull terrier, will be spayed prior to adoption
8 cats
12 kittens
Website: whtimanpets.org