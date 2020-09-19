HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Dublin — M, 4-mo., mixed breed, very friendly, OK with other dogs, should be about 50 pounds when grown

Britney Spears — F, 3, coonhound mix, very sweet, loves people, would do best in an active home

Cats

Stella — F, 3, short-haired grey tabby, friendly and cuddly

Ruth — F, 2, short-haired calico, talkative and likes to be petted

3 kittens

1 male hamster

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Rocket — M, 8-mo., neutered coonhound/lab mix

Nakia — F, 1, spayed Siberian Husky

Bekko — F, 3, pitbull terrier, will be spayed prior to adoption

8 cats

12 kittens

Website: whtimanpets.org

