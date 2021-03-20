HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Bullet — M, 3, black lab mix, best dog ever

Negan — M, 3, Pyrenees/lab mix, 60 pounds, friendly, active

Cats

Lantern — F, 1, short-haired orange tabby, enjoys people, should be the only pet

Sunbeam — F, 10, short-haired brown tabby

Cicada — F, 1, long-haired gray, sweet

2 rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

