HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Cats
Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats
12 kittens
3 male hamsters
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)
7 cats, 27 kittens
Website: whitmanpets.org