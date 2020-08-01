HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Cats

Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats

12 kittens

3 male hamsters

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)

7 cats, 27 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

