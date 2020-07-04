HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Penelope — F, 5-month, cattle dog mix, about 50 pounds when full grown, active and friendly
Cats
Reuben — M, 4, medium-haired orange and white, friendly
Meowi — F, 2, short-haired brown tabby with white, adores people and children
Jerimiah — M, 8, short-haired tuxedo, talkative and loves attention
7 kittens
3 hamsters
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Bear — M, 5 mo., neutered boxer/border collie mix
Cooper — M, 6 mo., border collie/golden retriever mix
King Kandy — M, 3, neutered Siberian husky mix
Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)
11 cats, 12 kittens
18 spayed female rats
2 Ferrets, 2-years-old, M and F, a *bonded pair*
Website: whitmanpets.org