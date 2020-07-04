HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Penelope — F, 5-month, cattle dog mix, about 50 pounds when full grown, active and friendly

Cats

Reuben — M, 4, medium-haired orange and white, friendly

Meowi — F, 2, short-haired brown tabby with white, adores people and children

Jerimiah — M, 8, short-haired tuxedo, talkative and loves attention

7 kittens

3 hamsters

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Bear — M, 5 mo., neutered boxer/border collie mix

Cooper — M, 6 mo., border collie/golden retriever mix

King Kandy — M, 3, neutered Siberian husky mix

Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)

11 cats, 12 kittens

18 spayed female rats

2 Ferrets, 2-years-old, M and F, a *bonded pair*

Website: whitmanpets.org

Tags

Recommended for you