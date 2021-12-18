HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dog
Miss Piggy, F, 4, pit bull mix
Walker Texas Ranger, M, 3, Shepherd mix
Cats
Raviloli, M, 10 mo., short-haired tuxedo
Bippity, M, 4 mo., short-haired solid gray
Boppity, M, 4 mo., short-haired solid gray
Rabbits
Phineas and Ferb, M, 1, about 9 pounds
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.
Dog
Laikia, F, 1, Siberian husky mix
Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix
Styx, M, 1, Terrier/American pit bull mix
Noodle, F, 5 mo., poodle/retriever/labrador
22 Cats
3 Rats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org