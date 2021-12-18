HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dog

Miss Piggy, F, 4, pit bull mix

Walker Texas Ranger, M, 3, Shepherd mix

Cats

Raviloli, M, 10 mo., short-haired tuxedo

Bippity, M, 4 mo., short-haired solid gray

Boppity, M, 4 mo., short-haired solid gray

Rabbits

Phineas and Ferb, M, 1, about 9 pounds

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.

Dog

Laikia, F, 1, Siberian husky mix

Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix

Styx, M, 1, Terrier/American pit bull mix

Noodle, F, 5 mo., poodle/retriever/labrador

22 Cats

3 Rats

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

