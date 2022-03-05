WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Jenny, terrier, American pit bull mix

Rumble, M, 2, German shepard mix

6 cats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse continues with partial openings from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other times by appointment.

Dogs

Beckett,M, 4, pitbull mix

Crumpet,F, 12, chihuahua mix

Argos, M, 6, kelpie mix

Porter, M, 2-3, pit bull mix

1 cat; 2 rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

