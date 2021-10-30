HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dog
Milo, M, 12, bulldog
Sir Otis, M, 4 mo., old boxer mix
Cats
Eleanor, F, 8-10, short-haired gray tabby
Anne, F, 2, long-haired gray and white
4 kittens
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.
Dog
Styx, M, 2, pitbull terrier mix
Nova, F, 1, terrier/American staffordshire mix
Chute, M, 2, American blue heeler
Mimic, M, 6, German shepherd mix
13 cats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org