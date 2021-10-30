HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dog

Milo, M, 12, bulldog

Sir Otis, M, 4 mo., old boxer mix

Cats

Eleanor, F, 8-10, short-haired gray tabby

Anne, F, 2, long-haired gray and white

4 kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.

Dog

Styx, M, 2, pitbull terrier mix

Nova, F, 1, terrier/American staffordshire mix

Chute, M, 2, American blue heeler

Mimic, M, 6, German shepherd mix

13 cats

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

