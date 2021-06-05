HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Chuck, M, 3, boxer/pit bull mix

Misha, F, 3 German shepherd

Nectarine, F, cattle dog/pit mix

Cats

6 kittens 2 months old

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dogs

Willow, F, 2, terrier/American Staffordshire mix

Cats

3 cats, 1 kitten

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

